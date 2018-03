Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Renuka Shahane, who has made comeback in the 3-Storeyes on the silver screen after a long time. She said that she is returning to the films with a clear mind and adding she is open to all kind of roles except romantic and intimate scenes.

Renuka Shahane’s act in 3-Storeyes is being appreciated by the critics as well as the audience. Renuka plays a middle-aged grey-haired Catholic lady, named Flory, in the film.

Advertisements