Reopening educational institutions

While chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the provincial governments to finalise necessary arrangements for reopening of educational institutions by September 15. Final decision shall be taken on September 7.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given a proposal to NCC for opening of education institution after Muharram 10. Schools, colleges and universities had been closed since April 13, when coronavirus abruptly infection rate spiked by of way local transmission, which was initially caused by the returning pilgrims from Iran due to lack of proper quarantine facilities at Taftan border in Baluchistan. The spillover effect of the mutant corona virus from China had been prevented when the government had decided to not to repatriate the stranded Pakistanis, rightly realising the lack of quarantine facilities in the country, which were belatedly established.

As the number of active cases has significantly declined and the experiment of online classes for students enrolled in higher education institutions has not been successful as compared with developed countries of the world, gradually opening the educational institutions became necessary. Hence, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), in its meeting on Thursday, deliberated over the single point agenda of opening educational institutions across the country and suggested for adoption of top-to-the-bottom approach. It was recommended to reopen universities and colleges in the first phase and schools in the second phase. However, only academic activities with observances of standard operating procedures (SOPs) shall be allowed, whereas extracurricular activities shall remain suspended. The NCOC has also recommended enhanced testing of symptomatic students, teachers and school staff to prevent the chances of viral transmission and its subsequent spreading. It remains to be seen how this testing can be done.

In schools the observance of SOPS like social distancing and wearing of mosques can be easily followed as classes will be held in two shifts to reduce the number students that are currently enrolled in each class. However, the management and faculty of colleges and universities will find it difficult to strictly implement the SOPs as second shift has been operational there since long and the number of student has always been fairly large in classrooms in each shift.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted on August 22 that Covid-19 pandemic may last long and can be rein in in two years. The reported cases of new infections in Western Europe and Saudi Arabia have sparked fear of second wave. WHO Chief Tedros Adhhanom Gebreyisus has drawn the comparison of current coronavirus pandemic with the Spanish Flu of 1918, which had claimed 20 million lives across the globe. He told reporters that given the disadvantage of globalization, closeness and connectedness, countries of the world should be able to finish the pandemic with use of better technology and expected availability of additional tool of vaccine. Let us hope that government will keep close vigil on the implementation necessary SOPs and health protocol.