Reopening of Covid-19 hospital welcomed

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Residents have welcomed the reopening of the Covid-19 Hospital in Qala-i-Naw, the capital of northwestern Badghis province.

The facility had been shut down after the regime change in August last year, but foreign NGO MMRCA helped reopen the hospital at a time when Covid-19 cases increased nationwide.

Public Health Director Maulvi Mohammad Asif Qanit said the 20-bed Covid-19 Hospital, having 50 personnel, resumed functioning with the financial support of MMRCA.

Qanit asked people to adhere to the Covid-19 precautions introduced by the government. In case of seeing Covid-19 symptoms, he urged residents to immediately visit the hospital.

Abdul Hakim, a resident of Badghis province, welcomed the reopening of the Covid-19 Hospital. He said people were unable to pay for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals. He added people could afford visiting the state-run hospital.

Mohammad Dawood, another inhabitant, also hailed the reopening of Covid-19 Hospital, emphasising on the people to observe Covid-19 control measures.

Worries about rising Covid-19 cases

Faridullah Nasrat, a doctor at the Covid-19 Hospital, confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus had surged in the province.

He believed more people would visit the hospital, after its reopening, for the coronavirus treatment.

He urged people to ensure observing social distancing, washing hands frequently and complying with other health measures for safety reasons.

The Badghis Covid-19 Hospital resumed functioning at a time when the Taliban came back into power last year. Most Covid-19 hospitals have been closed due to financial constraints.

