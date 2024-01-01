Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Bill to Label Taliban as Terrorist Organization

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Congresswoman Nancy Mace introduced the “Preventing the Recognition of Terrorist States Act of 2024” in Washington, D.C.

This legislation aims to prevent the United States from recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, controlled by the Taliban, as a legitimate government.

Rep. Mace emphasized the importance of rejecting regimes associated with terrorism and oppression. “Freedom and justice demand we reject tyranny and oppression in all forms.

Our bill ensures America never recognizes the Taliban’s terror-driven regime,” she stated. “By prohibiting any federal actions implying their legitimacy and designating them as state sponsors of terrorism, we stand firm against this rogue state’s barbarism.

The Taliban are terrorists, plain and simple.” The bill includes several key points.

1. No Taliban Recognition**: The United States will not recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

2. **Ban on Federal Actions**: No federal agency can take actions that imply recognition of Taliban sovereignty or allocate funds to support such policies.

3. **State Sponsor of Terrorism**: The Secretary of State is required to designate the Taliban regime as a state sponsor of terrorism.

4. **Terrorist Organization Label**: The Secretary of State must also designate the Taliban as a foreign terrorist organization.

This legislation sends a clear message that the United States will not legitimize or support regimes associated with terrorism. By categorizing the Taliban as terrorists, the bill reinforces America’s commitment to opposing tyranny and oppression. The “Preventing the Recognition of Terrorist States Act of 2024” represents a firm stance in U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing the rejection of terrorist regimes.