Report about Walton Airport termed fabricated

F.P. Report
KARACHI: A segment of the broadcasting media aired a fabricated and sensational news report at the request of a self-proclaimed organization called the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA). This news report discussed a letter that the AOOA had previously written to a senior government official.
The letter discussed in the program concots a fake and baseless story and is a desperate attempt to defame the leadership of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. Furthermore, it aims to undermine the ambitious Central Business District project initiated by the Punjab Government in Lahore.
- There were serious safety concerns regarding the continuation of flight operations from Walton Aerodrome. As a result, it was already proposed to the Federal Government to relocate the training and other operations to a more appropriate location.
The decision to move was prompted by the escalating risks posed by aviation activities to the large commercial and residential areas near Walton Aerodrome. Meanwhile in 2020-2021, the Punjab Government approached the Federal Government to handover the land of Walton Aerodrome to it for establishment of the Lahore Central Business District.
This was a Government to Government transaction undertaken by both the Federal and Provincial Cabinets in the year 2021. Pursuant to this, the Federal Government directed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to transfer the land to the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority of the Punjab Government.
Both the Federal and Punjab Governments jointly approved this project wherein 52% ownership is with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and 48% with the Punjab Government/ Central Business District Development Authority.
- It was in these circumstances that the land of former Walton Aerodrome was transferred to the Central Business District Development Authority of the Punjab.
The Central Business District Development Authority is responsible for development and execution of the project. On the other hand, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has purchased 480 acres of land in Muridke from the Punjab Government to establish a new General Aviation Aerodrome which is in final stage of completion. It is evident that the author of the news item/ letter is trying to manipulate people into believing his concocted story, with some apparent malafide and malicious motives. The news report was aired/published without seeking stance/ version of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority against the well settled norms of journalism.
- The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority does its best in maintaining and enhancing the civil aviation safety standards, and strives to ensure that all aspects of air travel within Pakistan adhere to the highest safety protocols within the framework of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.