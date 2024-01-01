Report about Walton Airport termed fabricated

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A segment of the broadcasting media aired a fabricated and sensational news report at the request of a self-proclaimed organization called the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA). This news report discussed a letter that the AOOA had previously written to a senior government official.

The letter discussed in the program concots a fake and baseless story and is a desperate attempt to defame the leadership of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. Furthermore, it aims to undermine the ambitious Central Business District project initiated by the Punjab Government in Lahore.