Reporters Without Borders asks Biden to protect Afghan journalists

PARIS (TASS): Reporters Without Borders International has asked US President Joe Biden to develop a special plan to evacuate Afghan journalists. This is stated in a statement released on Saturday by the organization.

Also, along with journalists from Afghanistan, human rights defenders should be evacuated, the authors of the document specify. It emphasizes that “the implementation of evacuation plans prepared by other countries, in particular European countries, is greatly hampered by the limited ability of people to access aircraft.” “We receive many dozens of requests for urgent evacuation. And the problem for us is not getting visas for journalists or getting them seats on the planes. The problem is to provide them with access to these planes,” the head of Reporters without borders “Christophe Deloire.

The organization believes that “it is necessary to develop special measures to facilitate the access of journalists and human rights defenders on the lists of different countries to airplanes, as well as measures to confirm their identity.” For these purposes, in particular, a “humanitarian corridor and zones where they can safely be located” should be created.

The international journalism organization also demanded that Biden, in order to provide such assistance measures, “postpone the end of the stay of US troops in Afghanistan.”

“By the scheduled withdrawal date, August 31, it is impossible to complete the evacuation of people at risk, in particular Afghan journalists,” the statement said.

“The further course of events in this area will determine the image of the United States as a defender of press freedom and human rights,” warns Christophe Deloire.