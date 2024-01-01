Reports of 11,800 North Korean Soldiers in Russia Raise Concerns: U.S. Officials

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Recent reports have emerged suggesting that 11,800 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia to support its ongoing war against Ukraine.



These alarming claims were first reported by South Korea, which raised the issue with the international community. The news has triggered concern at both the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon, where multiple questions were directed to U.S. officials regarding the situation.

At a press briefing, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, was asked about the reports of North Korean troops assisting Russia. Patel confirmed that U.S. officials are aware of the reports and are looking into the matter, but he cautioned that there is no definitive confirmation yet. “We are still assessing the situation,” he said, adding that such an occurrence would be a “serious and dangerous development” if proven true.

In a similar briefing at the Pentagon, General Patrick Ryder, the U.S. Department of Defense’s press secretary, echoed the same concerns, emphasizing the potential implications of such a development.

“The presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia, particularly in support of its operations in Ukraine, would be deeply troubling and a destabilizing factor,” General Ryder said. “We are currently investigating these reports and coordinating with our allies.”

The South Korean government has been closely monitoring developments, and it was reportedly their intelligence agencies that first alerted other nations to the possible involvement of North Korean forces in Russia.

This news, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation in North Korea’s involvement in global conflicts and could further strain its already tense relations with the international community. Western governments are watching closely as the situation unfolds.