Reports that Hamas office moved to Turkey not true, Turkish source says

ANKARA (Reuters): A Turkish diplomatic source dismissed on Monday reports that Hamas had moved its political office to Turkey from Qatar, adding that members of the Palestinian militant group only occasionally visited the country.

Doha said last week it had told Hamas and Israel it will stall efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness. It also said that media reports that it had told Hamas to leave the country were no accurate.

NATO member Turkey has fiercely criticized Israel over its offensives in Gaza and in Lebanon and does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Some Hamas political officials regularly visit Turkey.

“Hamas Political Bureau members visit Turkey from time to time. Claims that indicate the Hamas Political Bureau has moved to Turkey do not reflect the truth,” the diplomatic source said.