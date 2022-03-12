Representatives of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan sign protocol following meeting at border

DUSHANBE (TASS): The working groups of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan held a meeting at the border checkpoint “Guliston” of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, following which they signed a protocol. As TASS was informed on Saturday in the administration of the city of Isfara in the Sughd region of Tajikistan, the parties came to agreements, the details of which have not yet been disclosed.

“The meeting of the wo-rking groups of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan took place today, where some border issues were discussed, and as a result, the parties sign-ed a protocol,” the source said, adding that the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday morning at the checkpoint “Guliston” a meeting of representatives of Tajikistan and Kyrgyz-stan began to prevent conflicts on sections of the co-mmon border and ensure the safety of the border population.

The meeting was attended by the commander of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan Raja-bali Rahmonali, the chairman of the Sughd region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, the head of the city of Isfara and the district named after Bobojon Gafurov, the chai-rman of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Abdikarim Alimbaev, leaders of the Kyrgyz border regions and representatives of law enforcement agencies of both countries. The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 km, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, dozens of disputed sections remained on it.

Currently, in the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border, about 580 km of the border have already been described. In some areas, from time to ti-me there are disputes and conflicts between local residents of the border areas.

