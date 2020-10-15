Republican governor says he will not vote for Trump

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, will not be supporting President Trump in the election, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Why it matters: Baker is the only Republican governor currently in office who has expressly said he will not support the president’s re-election bid. The moderate, blue-state governor said in 2016 that he did not vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton.

What they’re saying: “T-he governor cannot support Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits,” a spokesperson said. (Axios)