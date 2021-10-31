Republican Sweep Looms in Virginia

Virginia (Monitoring Desk): After weeks of being locked in too-close-to call polling in the race for governor of Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin has now taken a healthy lead over Democrat and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the latest surveys.

Because of the surge toward Youngkin, there are now signs he might win by a big enough margin to elect his two statewide ticketmates and help Republicans pick up the six seats they need to take control of the state House of Delegates.

A Fox News poll released Thursday, showing first-time candidate Youngkin leading McAuliffe by 53% to 45%, sent a jolt throughout the Old Dominion State.

Two weeks ago, the same poll showed the two in a virtual tie. An Echelon Insights poll Friday showed Youngkin defeating McAuliffe 49% to 46%. More interesting, Echelon showed former state legislator and GOP lieutenant governor nominee Winsom Sears edging Democrat foe and State Delegate Haya Anayla 48% to 46%.

In the race for attorney general, Republican State Delegate Jason Miyares eked out a lead (48% to 47%) over Democrat incumbent Mark Herring.

Should Sears and Miyares emerge triumphant Tuesday, they would be respectively the first black woman and the first Cuban American to hold statewide office in Virginia.

“I think Youngkin will win by around 3%,” historian Henry Olsen, author of a critically acclaimed book on Ronald Reagan and the blue-collar vote, told Newsmax. “I think that will be enough for Sears. Attorney general will be tough but Miyares could prevail. There’s a 50-60% chance of winning the House of Delegates if Youngkin wins by 3. About 40-50% chance if he wins by 1.”