Rescue officials douse Wazirabad forest fire

F.P. Report

WAZIRABAD: Rescue officials have finally managed to douse the fire that had erupted at a forest in the Head Khanki area of Wazirabad, on Tuesday.

However, the cause of the forest fire could not be ascertained.

Rescue personnel said that five vehicles of the fire brigade took part in the operation. A few days ago, a fire broke out at the famous jungle of Bara Pind in Narowal and burnt hundreds of trees valuing millions of rupees.

The fire engulfed the entire forest within hours and hundreds of trees worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.