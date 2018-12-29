Rescue worker killed, 7 injured in Lahore road mishaps

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least seven people were injured in collision between a passenger bus and truck here on Saturday. A rescue worker was crushed to death by another bus.

Police said that a passenger bus and truck collided with each other in Kot Abdul Malik area of Lahore. Seven people were injured in the accident.

The rescue personnel were shifting the injured to hospital when another over speeding passenger bus crushed and injured a rescue worker.

The injured rescue worker identified as Kashif 30, was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The police after registering separate cases into both incidents have started investigation.