Research initiated for Kaj Samad Dam to address water needs in Nimroz

NIMROZ (TOLONews): The research work for Kaj Samad Dam, with a cost of nearly two billion afghani, has been initiated in the Gulistan district of Farah province by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD).

This dam, with a length of 56 meters, has a storage capacity of 140 million cubic meters.

Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, acting Minister of MRRD, said: “The design of this dam will be undertaken by Afghan engineers themselves. Our engineers are successful and experienced, and we are designing this dam for Afghans. The design will be completed within 6 to 7 months, after which we will move to the contract stage.”

With the construction of this dam, the drinking water and agricultural needs of the residents of Nimroz will be resolved.

According to officials, upon completion of this dam, 14,000 hectares of agricultural land in the districts of Delaram, Chakhansur, and Khashrod in Nimroz province will be irrigated.

Mohammad Qasim Khalid, governor of Nimroz, said: “With the completion of this project, I am confident that the needs of all the people of Nimroz for agriculture and drinking water will be met, and God willing, the water issue of this area will be completely resolved.”

Some residents of Nimroz say that with the construction of this water dam, the challenges of water shortages for irrigating their agricultural lands will be reduced.

Mohammad Sediq, a resident of Chakhansur district in Nimroz, said: “I am happy that I came today for the inauguration of the dam. It was our dream for the dam to be inaugurated. The benefits of this dam are immense, and it will also prevent floods.”

Niaz Mohammad, a resident of Delaram district in Nimroz, said: “When this dam is completed, more districts will benefit from it.”

According to officials, the research and survey work for this dam will take about six months, and it will take another three years to complete the construction of the dam.