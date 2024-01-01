Researchers discover fat-burning protein variants, potential obesity treatment

TOKYO (AA): A recent study by Kobe University researchers in Japan has identified new protein variants that could explain why some people burn fat more effectively during exercise, offering potential pathways to obesity treatment.

The research, led by endocrinologist Ogawa Wataru, found that two variants of the protein PGC-1a, known as “b” and “c,” are produced at much higher levels during short-term exercise. These variants, unlike the previously known “a” version, are crucial for boosting energy metabolism and fat burning, according to the study.

“Mice lacking these variants consume less oxygen and burn less fat, making them more prone to obesity,” Ogawa wrote on university’s website.

Human trials showed similar results, with individuals producing more of the “b” and “c” versions having lower body fat and higher oxygen consumption during workouts.

“These findings could lead to drugs that enhance energy expenditure, potentially offering a new approach to treating obesity beyond diet control,” Ogawa added.

The study also found that these protein variants help regulate body temperature, further linking them to metabolic adaptations during short-term stimuli, such as exercise or cold exposure.