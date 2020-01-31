Residents: Airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi, Kunduz ‘Killed Civilians’

KABUL (TOLO News): US forces spokespeople say they are investigating civilian casualty reports; residents say the victims included “Hizb-e-Islami commander.”An airstrike in the Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz has killed “five civilians” and a “Hizb-e-Islami commander,” residents say. Video sent to TOLOnews appears to show residents out in the street protesting the attack.

Earlier Friday morning spokespeople from US forces reported an airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi that “killed three Taliban fighters and destroyed a small weapons cache,” and later said: “We are aware of the reports of civilian casualties reported to have occurred in Dasht-e-Archi district or Imam Sahib district, Kunduz Province, on Jan. 30. We are looking into these reports and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

TOLOnews was contacted earlier on Friday by a member of Hizb-e-Islami’s leadership, Humayun Jarir, who said an airstrike early Friday morning had “killed Hizb-e-Islami commander Ghulam Rabbani and seven members of his family” who were targeted while “traveling by car.”

Jarir said the airstrike was carried out in Sahib Imam district, not Dasht-e-Archi district as residents and US forces have reported.

Jarir claimed that Ghulam Rabbani was “innocent” and that he “did not have any armed fighters with him.” Local officials have not confirmed claims but said they are investigating the matter.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.