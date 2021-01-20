Residents in fear in Kunduz

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of Imam Sahib district are worried after dozens of security forces suffered casualties in Taliban attacks last week, asking the government to take strong measures for bringing improvement to the situation. Imam Sahib is one of Kunduz’s insecure districts and has recently been the scene of clashes between security forces and Taliban militants.

Haji Kamal, a resident of the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News the district was on the verge of collapse. “No youth is left alive in any house, there is fighting every day, all the young men have died,” he added. Amruddin, another resident, said security of the district had deteriorated recently and it had worried all the residents.

“There is severe fighting every night, every house has martyrs and no one is left,” he added. Other residents of the district held similar views and warned if security was not ensured, the district would fall into the hands of insurgents. KhaliddinHakimi, a member of the provincial council, told Pajhwok that the security situation of the province had deteriorated more than ever before.

He said about 35 security forces suffered casualties in the district over the past one week, panicking residents. Governor Abdul SatarMirzakwal said besides other districts special attention would be paid to Imam Sahib during winter operations. “Security situation has somehow improved in the city, but we will start winter operation, in which special attention would be paid the Imam Sahib district.”