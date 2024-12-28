Residents of Badakhshan call for infrastructure and services

BADAKHSHAN (TOLOnews): Several residents in the Shahr-e-Bozorg district of Badakhshan province stated that due to lack of access to healthcare centers, telecommunications and internet services, electricity, and proper roads, they are facing various challenges.

They call on the caretaker government to address these issues.

“Our roads are in bad condition, the bridge over the Kokcha River is damaged, we don’t have proper healthcare centers, and our people are facing many problems,” said Aminullah, a resident of Shahr-e-Bozorg.

Rahimullah, another resident of this district, said: “In past governments, no attention was paid to our district. Our people do not have electricity, and telecommunications networks are absent in many villages. This situation has caused significant difficulties for the people.”

Shahr-e-Bozorg, with a population of over 67,000, is one of the districts of Badakhshan province, located 45 kilometers from Faizabad, the provincial capital.

Some other residents of this district say that if the government takes steps to provide electricity, it can be easily achieved due to the district’s proximity to Tajikistan.

Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Shahr-e-Bozorg, said: “We are close to Tajikistan, and bringing electricity here would be very easy. We ask the authorities to equip our healthcare centers with doctors and medicine.”

Mohammad Shakoor, another resident, shared his demand: “Our request to the Islamic Emirate government is to address our problems, build roads, and establish healthcare centers.” Local officials say that graveling work on the main road in Shahr-e-Bozorg has begun and efforts to solve other problems are ongoing.

Mahfoozullah Hamdard, the district governor of Shahr-e-Bozorg, stated: “Alhamdulillah, we have started leveling and graveling the Shahr-e-Bozorg road, and this work is ongoing. We are trying to address people’s problems in other areas, including clinics and telecommunications networks.”

Badakhshan, in northeastern Afghanistan, is one of the provinces where many of its districts face widespread issues such as road damage, lack of healthcare centers, and shortages in telecommunications and internet services. The people of this province have repeatedly called on authorities to take serious measures to resolve these problems.