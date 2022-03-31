Resignation is the only respectable exit for PM Imran- Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the NA proceedings should be run as per rules.

Addressing a press conference, he said the joint opposition had decided not to involve in any unparliamentary norm, but the NA deputy speaker adjourned the session today without initiating debate on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Flanked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair-man Bilawal Bhutto Zard-ari, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and others, Shehbaz said the chair should show impartiality and run the House according to the rules.

Some 172 members of the National Assembly, the number required to carry out the no-trust motion, were present in the House, he added.

Shehbaz asked the government to present the letter regarding foreign involvement in the no-trust move in the Parliament.

Bilawal said that there is no safe passage, NRO, amnesty or backdoor passage for Imran Khan. Only Imran Khan’s resignation is the honourable exit for him. I suggest him to do so. Imran Khan is our political opposition. I want him to be a sportsman and he had his inning and now after resigning become leader of opposition. He should come to the national assembly and produce his number and must not create a crisis.

This will be appreciated. Any other advice is not in his favour. He has been advised by some people to call a democratic process as an international conspiracy.

They are only doing it for their own interests not in country’s interest. They are asking Imran to pressurise institutions, manipulate the army and making the word neutral as disputed. This is against the country. This is against our constitution, democracy and the nation.

Opposition and the people cannot compromise on democracy.

He said: “I was busy for this process for the last 3 years. This is a democratic process.” We did not get this victory with anyone’s support. Imran Khan will be responsible for any harm to the country.

He said that we did not get any notification of national security committee meeting. This meeting should not have been called. Imran’s attempt to polarise and scandalise the national security forums and institutions is outrageous.

Our information is that one of the ministers got this letter written and posted to him. Then that minister showed this letter to Imran Khan. Imran waved this letter in public gathering and trying to use it in his favour to run away from constitutional process.

Imran is trying to pressurise and make the institutions disputed. Imran’s efforts not only hurt foreign policy but the country’s interest.

This is not a game, this is not cricket. We have to think about the country and such childish acts must end. Imran is glued to the chair of prime minister and we the PPP, parties of the PDM and our new allies are ready to form a government. We had said earlier that we will carry out electoral reforms and we all want fresh elections after that. We will not compromise on this process, democracy, neutrality and apolitical institution.

Related