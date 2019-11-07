Resignation of elected govt unacceptable: Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said the demand of resignation of elected government is unacceptable and every other matter other than this can be discussed.

Talking exclusively in Dunya News program “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath,” he said the talks with JUI-F are progressing and we are trying to sum up the things as early as possible.

Elahi said Azadi March is a big success for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and he has become opposition leader in the eyes of public. He said this is the only sit-in without damages of properties, adding that even traffic was not disrupted during the March.

Elahi further said I have told Maulana that gains of Azadi March would be for his face saving otherwise he would himself lose his repute if system packed. He said PM Imran Khan is ready to form a commission to investigate rigging allegations.

He said multiple meetings would pave way for better results, adding that I brief government’s committee on talks. He said all of committee members are in contact with opposition leaders.

He said opposition must bring reforms agenda as PM has already agreed to work on reforms. He said government is ready for legislation.