Resolution of disputes is lawyer’s moral obligation: Justice Qaiser

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: During hearing in case regarding bail petition Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that it is moral obligation of lawyer to resolve dispute among rival groups before knocking doors honorable court, on Monday.

The single bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Qaiser Rashid also remarked that such deeds will be made for sake of Allah Almighty neither material gains.

Three brothers namely Nadeem, Mir Zaman and Zar Khan had filed bail petition whose are behind the bar after injuring their cousin Sana Ullah over home-dispute.

The honorable Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that such incidents and domestic disputes had shaken foundation of our society and lawyers should play decisive role to resolve dispute for the sake of God.

The honorable court had adjourned further hearing till 31 August 2020 and directed both counsels to mediate between rival groups and to resolve the dispute.

Meanwhile, Justice Qaiser Rashid has granted bail on two personal sureties and Rs, one lac to Amresh Khan allegedly involved in firing and injuring two persons.

Three brothers were nominated in the case in which Jahangir is still absconder and Bail Before Arrest (BBA) of the petitioner was recalled on 11 March and send to jail by honorable court.

The counsel argued that one of the complainant Nazar who was injured in the firing had also nominated Jahangir in his judicial statement neither present petitioner Amresh Khan.