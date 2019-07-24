Resolution welcomes Imran Khan’s visit to US

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : American politician Jackson Lee submitted a resolution in the House of Representatives, welcoming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to the inaugural visit of the United States.

The resolution said, Pakistan’s security forces have successfully eliminated militants in the border areas at a huge material and human cost.

The resolution said situation in Pakistan has improved and foreign investments are returning to Pakistan with the confidence that there is full security and access to speedy justice, transparency, and accountability.

It further said Imran Khan; the 22d Prime Minister of Pakistan represents a new, bold, incorruptible leadership that Pakistan has long sought for many years prior to his ascension: Now, therefore, be it.