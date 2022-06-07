Resourceful but energy-deficient Balochistan

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani

Energy is vital for economic development. It has changed the world. In 2015, United Nations set the seventeen sustainable development goals for its member states to improve the world. Among the 17 targets/goals, affordable & clean energy is the key, and nine goals, poverty, zero hunger, good health, quality education, clean water and sanitation, decent work & economic growth, gender equality, industry, and climate action are directly related to it. Any progress in these sectors is not possible without affordable energy. It should be priority number one for the development of any area.

Balochistan needs energy for its economic development, which is also available in abundance but can’t use it to its full potential due to the discriminatory policies of Islamabad.

Have a look into the sources of energy (gas, electricity) in Balochistan.

Balochistan has the credit for the first significant natural gas discovery in 1952 from Sui District Dera-Bugti. Since then, the gas has been continuously flowing in the pipes. Even today, its share is 11 percent of the total gas produced in the country, but the availability and consumption in the province is only 2%. (OGRA industry report)

Sheer violation of the constitution by the Federal Government can be witnessed in the Sui mining lease concession agreement, which expired in 2015. The Government of Balochistan demanded the implementation of Articles 158 and 172(3) of the constitution of Pakistan in the future agreement. But the issue has been pending for the last seven years only because Islamabad is unwilling to end exploitation and give Balochistan its due share. PPl is operating the Sui field without proper legal backing, and Federal Government resorted to the bad practice of SROs to run the gas field. The Government of Balochistan’s billions of rupees is stuck up in this stalemate. No one bothers.

In 2018-19, ECC approved the establishment of 30 LPG air mix plants in the far-flung areas of Balochistan, but again the project was shelved by the Federal Government. The SSGCL, in its financial report 2020, reported that “the Department remained unable to proceed further in the matter subsequent to the decision of the ECC of the Cabinet dated March 26, 2020, to shelve the installation of these projects”.

The story in the electricity sector is not different. Under the CPEC, thirty-two billion dollars were invested in the power sector. Only one coal-fired power plant of 1320MW at HUB District Lasbella was established, which is more beneficial to other provinces than Balochistan. It was a joint venture of China Power International Holdings, HUBCO (IPP). At the time of issuing the No objection certificate for the project, Government of Balochistan demanded 3% shares, and HUBCO agreed to it. Still, after three years of commercial operation, not a single share was transferred. Again loss is in billions.

The province’s combined installed electricity generation capacity (HUBCO, Uch, Habibullah coastal power plan) is more than 3700MW, but an average of 650 MW is available in the province, which is 3.2% of the entire country’s usage. Eighteen to twenty hours of load shedding in rural and 12 hours in urban areas is a routine. The agriculture tube wells use seventy-five percent of the electricity available in the province. The prolonged outages have destroyed the rural economy, and the farms/orchards are turning into deserts. In 2017, Federal and Provincial Governments agreed to convert these tube wells into a solar system. PC1 prepared, and the World Bank/ Asian Development have agreed to fund the project, but then the traditional indifferent attitude of Islamabad, so there is no progress.

According to the 2017 census, 1770065 households exist in Balochistan, while only 491006 homes enjoy the luxury of an electricity connection (NEPRA report), which means 28% of the population has electricity access. The electricity consumption per home is also meager, and these homes consume only 1.8% of the country’s entire domestic use.

Government in Islamabad, no matter who is in power, always talks about the development of Gwadar but is reluctant to take concrete actions. How will Gwader progress without gas, water, and electricity? It is not connected to the national grid, and a 300 MW coal-fired power plant is still in limbo.

No Federal Government can claim better treatment with Balochistan. An investment of about $ 500 million was discouraged in Balochistan during the Nawaz Sharif era. Shahbaz Sharif, then Chief Minister of Punjab, took advantage of his brother Prime Minister and got approved the three Gas-fired power plants in his province with the allocation of RLNG from the petroleum division. The response of the Federal Government was different; when the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Dr. Abdul Malik, through a D.O letter requested the allocation of gas for the establishment of the 200MW gas-fired power plant at Quetta. This apathy has deprived Balochistan of a good investment.

A vast area and sparse population are the main challenges in laying the transmission and distribution lines for the electrification in the province. No denying the fact that it is capital intensive, but renewable energy has made it easy to overcome these challenges. But who will think? No one bothers, and it becomes visible that the decision-makers will is not there. The power elite of Pakistan have a squinted eye while looking at Balochistan. Security is not the recipe for all the problems. It is better to think now.

Normalcy seems to be elusive in routine social life. People are struggling for peace, security, health, education, political-economic development, and social justice. But no respite, and unfortunately, the Government policies are fast leading to the collapse of political fiber in the province.

Economic viability is at stake due to the corruption, and the available financial resources are being collected like Mal booty. Soon there will be no resources for the development of the province.