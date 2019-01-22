Respect for Pakistani passport being restored in PTI’s tenure: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the respect of Pakistani passport was being restored across the globe due to the positive policies adopted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Doha, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan had assumed the office when the country was in crises. He claimed that the PTI’s government would steer the country out of crises.

The foreign minister said that overseas Pakistanis always showed trust in the leadership of PM Imran Imran Khan.He said that together they would make Naya Pakistan.

Earlier int he day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held an important meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani wherein two dignitaries discussed LNG deal and review the future price of fuel.

The high profile meeting took place at Diwan-e-Amiri Doha Qatar. Sources said, the two sides agreed over compliance of the LNG agreement. The two countries would also discuss the issue of supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar on upto US$ four billion delayed payment, and increase in trade volume, sources further said.

Pakistan would put up a suggestion for a quota of 100,000 jobs for Pakistani nationals in upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled in Qatar in 2022.