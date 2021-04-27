Responsible end to war demanded

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Women rights activists in northern Balkh province say foreign forces withdrawal from Afghanistan before any peace agreement would be dangerous. Fareba Akbari, a women rights activist, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the future of Afghanistan faced uncertainty.

She said foreign forces pullout before a peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government would be dangerous. She stressed that the international community and the UN should resolve Afghanistan conundrum peacefully. “We hoped that in the presence of international community an agreement on peace would be reached in which women rights are upheld but now it seems that the international community has reduced pressure on conflicting parties that will have adverse impact in the future,” she said.

She added that the Afghan government should help the Afghan women play a significant role in the peace process. Civil society activist StoraiNaseera in her remarks demanded Afghan government and the Taliban enter ceasefire in order to build trust. She said Afghans were the victims of the on-going violence and it was in the interest of no side. She stressed that the conflicting parties should show flexibility in order to reach a durable peace.