Restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project ordered

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of a technical fault in the 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, directing the relevant departments to ensure the immediate restoration of power supply.

The prime minister, who chaired a high level meeting on the matter, expressed his annoyance over the technical failure of the project which suspended the supply of environment friendly electricity to the national grid during the peak summer season. It was told that the power production from the powerhouse was affected owing to the closure of three-kilometer Tailrace Water Tunnel.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the incident through a reputable international organization, besides ensuring revival of the power plant. He said all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people without any delay.

The prime minister told the meeting that the government was about to introduce an effective mechanism for pre-qualification, third party monitoring and evaluation of companies to ensure transparency and quality of the development projects. Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Member of National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Kashmiris’ flame of freedom alive against Indian tyranny: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said despite the Indian tyranny, the Kashmiris from generations were making the struggle to achieve freedom.

“The flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny and oppression,” he said in a tweet on the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. The prime minister said the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day was a reminder of the sacrifices Kashmiris had rendered for their inalienable and the United Nations’ sanctioned right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of waste management and law and order in Lahore during the Eid holidays and lauded the team of officials and workers for their services.

