Restoration of powers: LHC summons deputy speaker for April 15

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari for April 15 on an intra-court appeal, challenging the order of restoring his powers.

The court also summoned Punjab chief secretary and inspector general of police Punjab on April 15.

A division bench, headed by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan, passed the orders while hearing an intra-court appeal, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

A counsel for the petitioner party argued that an LHC single bench had restored the powers of the deputy speaker and ordered him to hold elections for the chief minister’s slot, while disposing of a petition.

He submitted that the stance of his client was not heard during the hearing of the petition.

He submitted that no-confidence resolution had been tabled against the deputy speaker, and he was not fit legally to preside the session.

He submitted that as per rules, a panel of chairmen presides the session in case of inability of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for proceeding further for election of chief minister Punjab as per rules and set aside the single bench order.

However, the bench observed that as per Constitution, the deputy speaker would preside the session in the absence of the speaker.

The bench observed that no directions could be passed without hearing the other side. The bench adjourned further hearing for Friday and summoned deputy speaker in person.

The court also summoned chief secretary Punjab and inspector general of police Punjab for Friday after the petitioner expressed apprehension about any untoward incident on the election day.

Related