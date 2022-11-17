Resurrecting terrorism in KP

Recently, six policemen including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were martyred when terrorists attacked them near Wanda Shahabkhel in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday. According to the details, the Police party was going to the weekly cattle market to perform security duty and was attacked by the miscreants on the way. A large contingent of KP Police conducted a search operation however culprits remained successful in eluding the police.

The menace of terrorism is again resurrecting while the law and order situation has deteriorated in KP’s newly merged districts, Bannu, Tank, Laki Marwat, and Malakand Division over the past several months. Terrorist activities, incidents of extortion, and harassment of the masses had become customary in those areas, while the recent ambush attack on the police party is actually a challenge for the writ of the state. Laki Marwat is neither a tribal area nor a border region whereas terrorists had made their stronghold deep inside Pakistani territory and gave a stern warning to the government.

There had been recurrent acts of terrorism including attacks on polio teams, incidents of kidnappings, and Ransome while the media and people of these areas had been continuously urging the government to take notice of the deteriorating law and order situation and bring the situation under its control. Similarly, Police and other LEAs had been waiting for orders and support from higher authorities to overcome this problem, while, this political negligence and bureaucratic slackness pushed the province into a pre-2009 situation. The top national Security forum met a few weeks back and took stock of the affairs in the province and in-depth discussions were held on the law and order situation in KP, particularly in Swat, Malakand Division, and North Waziristan and several decisions were adopted to control the giant of terrorism. Even then, there are no signs of improvement in the situation and Terror incidents take place on daily basis across the province from DI Khan to Chilas and Chitral. In fact, maintenance of law and order rests with the local governments, DCO and DPO, who need to feel their responsibility to ensure the safety of public life and property.