Retirees demand rights, say situation is desperate

KABUL (TOLONews): In continuation of protests over unpaid salaries, a group of retirees gathered today to express their frustration with the dire economic conditions they face.

These retirees say they have no source of income, making it impossible to meet even their basic needs. They call on the Islamic Emirate to pay their overdue pensions immediately.

Abdul Khaliq, a representative of the retirees, stated: “We barely survived the winter. For God’s sake, give us our rights.”

Another retiree, Mohammad Israr, said: “We have come here out of desperation, but believe me, we are ashamed of having to do this. Aren’t you ashamed too?”

Many retirees stress that they are struggling to meet even their families’ most basic needs.

Abdul Wasi, another retiree, said: “All these elderly people gathered here have families, yet they can’t afford even their daily meals.”

Hafiza said: “I clean raisins for 120 afghani a day, but that amount is nothing. Just my rent alone is 3,000 afghani!”

Although the Islamic Emirate has not recently commented on the payment schedule for retirees, its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, previously promised to establish a special commission and dedicated courts to facilitate these payments.

Despite these assurances, the retirees—who spent their lives serving their country—are still waiting for the day they receive their rightful dues, hoping they will no longer have to plead for their daily bread.