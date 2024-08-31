Retirees protest unpaid pensions, urge Islamic Emirate to take action

KABUL (TOLONews): A number of retirees have once again protested due to the non-payment of their pensions and are calling on the Islamic Emirate to pay their dues immediately.

They said they are tired of coming to the pension office every day.

“I don’t have a house; I live in a rented house. Every day, I come here with an empty stomach; my family is hungry. I come and go; it is our right; they should give it to us,” Obaidullah, a retiree, told TOLOnews.

“They promise us that it will be this month, then the next month. If he is truly the Emir of the Faithful, he should follow in the footsteps of Caliph Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) so that his rule remains strong by the grace of God,” said Nasrullah, another retiree.

Meanwhile, other retirees said they have spent their lives serving the government and, after years of hard work, hoped that their retirement would be accompanied by peace and financial support. But contrary to their expectations, their pensions are not being paid, and many of them are left in an uncertain situation.

“It has been three years since we have been coming here, and there is a lot of propaganda; people keep telling us different things every day, but it has been three years now. Zabihullah Mujahid and other leaders of the Islamic Emirate promised us, but our pensions have not been paid,” said Gulab Gul, a retiree.

“If they don’t have the money, they should sell our properties and give us our money. We have sold everything we had at home,” said Mohammad Qasim, another retiree.

In the past, retirees have repeatedly held gatherings in front of various offices, including the Ministry of Finance, UNAMA, and the Pension Fund, to draw attention to their demands and get their pensions paid, but it is still unclear when their dues will be paid.

Although the Islamic Emirate has recently not commented on the matter, it previously said that the issue of retirees has been resolved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate and will be implemented under a certain mechanism.