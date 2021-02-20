Returning officer withholds by-poll result in NA-75 Daska

Monitoring Desk

DASKA (Dunya News) – The returning officer in NA-75 Daska has on Saturday withheld by-poll result and the final outcome will now be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the unofficial results of 337 polling stations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar (97,588 votes) was leading Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Asjad Malhi (94,541 votes). However, results of 23 polling stations were delayed.

Let it be known that the seat of NA-75 Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot was vacated after the death of PML-N’s MNA Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din in August 2020. PML-N gave ticket to his daughter, Nosheen Iftikhar, in the by-election.

On the other hand, PML-N has bagged PK-63 Nowshera and PP-51 Wazirabad seats while ruling PTI has won NA-45 Kurram as per the unofficial results of the by-elections which were held on February 19.

PP-51 Wazirabad

According to unofficial results of all 162 polling stations, PML-N candidate Begum Talat Mahmood secured 53,903 votes to win the PP-51 Wazirabad by-election while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Muhammad Yousuf remained second by bagging 48,484 votes.

PK-63 Nowshera

According to the sources of the election commission, PML-N’s Ikhtiar Wali has won the by-election in PK-63 Nowshera, with 21,122 votes while PTI’s Mian Umar was able to secure only 17,023 votes.

NA-45 Kurram

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman secured 16,313 votes to win the NA-45-Kurram by-election while independent candidate Syed Jamal bagged 14,228 votes. Malik Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, which won the constituency in 2018 general election, came third with 14,342 votes.

Courtesy: Dunya News