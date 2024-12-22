Reunited after 16 years: a tale of recovery and family

HERAT (TOLONews): A man in Herat, who recovered from addiction after 16 years of substance abuse, homelessness, and separation from his family, has been reunited with his loved ones.

The man, identified as Abdul Saboor, has spent the past year receiving treatment at the addiction treatment center in Herat.

Sixteen years ago, Abdul Saboor became addicted to drugs in Iran, leading to his separation from his family. Throughout this time, he had no contact with them. Abdul Saboor, originally from Sar-e-Pol province, is the father of one son and two daughters.

Reflecting on his past, Abdulsaboor said: “For these 16 years, I couldn’t even remember myself, let alone my family. I didn’t even know if I was alive or not.”

Abdul Saboor spent more than a decade living on the streets of Herat alongside other addicts.

According to Abdul Saboor’s relatives, his family had believed he was no longer alive and had lost all hope of his return.

Amrullah, one of Abdul Saboor’s relatives, said: “There is a celebration in our village because he has been found. People haven’t seen him yet, but we’ve sent them his pictures. Right now, it’s like a festival in our area.”

Reza, Abdul Saboor’s nephew, said: “We lost him 16 years ago. We couldn’t find him anywhere. Even when we went to Iran and distributed his photos, we couldn’t locate him.”

According to local officials in Herat, many addicts undergoing treatment at the addiction treatment center have been separated from their families for years without any communication.

Nazimuddin Shami, head of Education and Training at the Counter-Narcotics Department in Herat, stated: “Someone from Nijrab district in Kapisa province found my contact number and asked if someone named Ahmad or Mahmood was at this camp. Through this connection, we identified nine other people. Among them, there were even individuals whose families had held funeral ceremonies for them, believing they had passed away.”

Statistics indicate that approximately 4,000 addicts are currently undergoing treatment at the addiction treatment hospital in Herat. Many of those who recover return home after years of separation and loneliness.