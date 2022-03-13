Reversal of Trump’s Anti-Migrants Drive

The Biden administration announced that it would be terminating part of a Trump-era border policy, specifically for unaccompanied migrant children, because of growing pressure from immigration advocates to get rid of it. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had informed the media that it would be abolishing Title 42, a policy that allows for migrants at the border to be turned away and stops them from being able to seek asylum, concerning unaccompanied migrant children. As said, after considering current public health conditions and recent developments, the CDC has concluded that expulsion of unaccompanied non-citizen children is not warranted to protect public health, while Migrant families and single adults would still be subject to expulsion under the Control and Prevention regime.

Former US President Donald J. Trump had introduced anti-migration policies in the US during his term in office, while the restoration of the previous immigration-friendly policies was a major point of Biden’s election campaign to attract the American immigrant voters during US Presidential election-2020. Although, the Biden administration has reversed several Trump-era migration policies and removed hurdles in the path of about 10.7 million legal immigrants through the passage of the Immigration bill-2021. However, the Biden administration reinstated some policies of President Trump at the Mexican border to control unauthorized immigration from Latin America and Mexico. Under the policy, the asylum seekers who arrived at the US-Mexico border have to wait on the other side of the border until their claims are processed, while the process may take months to accomplish. Presently, the human rights groups and immigration advocates were pressing the Biden administration to reconsider its policy regarding unaccompanied migrant children, hence the Biden administration has announced the removal of some provisions of Trump-era border policy to provide relief to the admission of unaccompanied migrant children to the United States. Although, there is opposition to immigration-friendly policies of the Biden administration from Republican lawmakers and conservative circles in the US. However, Biden must be given credit for honoring its words despite massive opposition from Trump supporters and native Americans.