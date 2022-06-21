Review plea filed against SC opinion on Article 63-A

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A review petition was filed in Supreme Court against the apex court opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution which is related to the status of defecting lawmakers. The petition was filed by de-seated Punjab MPA Ayesha Nawaz.

The petitioner urged the top court to review its May 17 verdict on interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. The petitioner pleaded with the apex court to restore de-notified lawmakers by withdrawing its verdict. The federal government and law ministry have been made respondents in the petition.

The plea comes after the SC had announced its verdict on the interpretation of Article 63 (A), declaring that defective votes will not be counted in the Parliament. The decision was made with a majority of 3-2, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazeer Alam dissented from the decision. CJP observed that changing loyalties in the parliament damages the integrity of democracy. The verdict by the larger bench of the apex court was a 3-2 split decision, with a majority of the judges not allowing lawmakers to vote against party line in four instances outlined under Article 63-A.

