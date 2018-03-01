Reviewing news about fake certificate of Imran’s Bani Gala land: Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday has said that he is reviewing news regarding fake certificate of Bani Gala land owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Talking to media, Sharif said that he is not a man who hurls allegations without thinking, adding that he will see what action Supreme Court (SC) will take in Imran’s land issue. He said that he will put forward his stance after properly analysis.

Earlier today, accountability court adjourned the hearing of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) supplementary reference against Nawaz Sharif till 11:30 am.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared in the court after which the proceeding was postponed due to absence of defence lawyer Khawaja Harris.

The court had summoned eight witnesses to record their statements in Al-Azizia and Flagship references.

The witnesses in Al-Azizia case include Irfan, Mohammad Ali Raza, Suneel Ijaza and Azhar while Naveed-ur-Rehman, Zaki-ud-Din, Rao Abdul Hanan and Rizwan will record their stance in Flagship reference.

On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not respect the ones who do not respect the sanctity of people’s mandate and votes.

Nawaz Sharif addressed a political rally in Kot Momin and complained in his speech that mere five people tore opinions of five crore people.

He rhetorically asked why PML-N was being subjected to alleged injustice.

Former president of PML-N reiterated that the top court disqualified him as the premier of Pakistan for not earning salary from his son’s company and over a resident permit. He asserted that no corruption in national treasury was proved against him.

