Revitalising private sector

Addressing business leaders at Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir assured them of mobilising sufficient financial resources for providing monetary incentives to private sector, enabling it to perform its role of catalyst for boosting economic growth. However, he defended the high interest rate of 13.25 percent, which the business community views as impediment to investment and production. Governor central bank enumerated positive macroeconomic indicators including market forces driven exchange rate stability, declining current account deficit and likely down turn in inflation rate. He urged the business community to go for diversifying the composition of exports which is currently textile centric to exploit the potential of doubling the value and quantum of export products.

Although current account deficit has shown cumulative fall of 73 percent during the past five months of current fiscal year with a surplus of $73 million in October. But in the month of November current account registered a deficit of $319 million due to falling exports and decrease in workers remittances. There is not much scope of diversifying exports as only four industries such as textile, leather goods, sports goods and surgical products have competitive edge in the international market. The export of engineering goods and electrical appliances can be increased with quality improvement and product innovation for which technology improvement and skill development is inevitable. Bulk of the exports consumes imported raw material and intermediate goods which have become costly due over 30 percent currency depreciation. The expensive imported raw material and intermediate goods make the export products less competitive. Likewise, the inflated tariffs of energy inputs further reduce their competitive edge.

The composition of exports is tilted towards primary commodities. Rice export has declined due ban imposed by trading partners and cotton is no longer an exportable item. Value addition of gemstones is still neglected. At present raw gem is exported worth $100 million. Establishing a number of gemological units will give value addition to make them fetch high value in the international market, earning billions of dollars of foreign exchange. The direction of exports is mainly towards European Union and the United States. New markets are yet to be explored.

Losses making state enterprises devour Rs.400 billion plus annually and mobalisation of financial resources for the private sector may not be an easy task unless and until this recurring financial burden is offloaded through privitisation of state entities.

The recipe of combating inflation with raising interest rate has not achieved the desired result and hiking of electricity tariff plus fuel price adjustment charges every month fuel inflation. The high interest rate has caused credit squeeze and production in large scale and medium scale enterprises has declined. It impacts income and employment. Private sector can serve as engine of economic growth only when liberal monetary and fiscal incentives are provided.

Business leaders are clamoring for a long term industrial policy comprising latest technology induction and offering fiscal and monetary incentives which have to be worked out at the earliest. The South East Asian countries started process of economic development from scratches in the decade of 1970s and attained progress and prosperity by implementing economic reforms package of inducting and indegenising contemporary technologies, skill development, fiscal and monetary incentives for the private sector. By the application of modern technology and skill development the deficiency of natural resources was overcome. On the contrary, a popularly elected government in Pakistan destroyed private sector by nationalization of industries and banks. These countries adopted the economic growth models of Pakistan which were implemented in the decade of 60s. Hopefully, the stabalisation measures will be followed by economic reforms aimed at stimulating private sector investment.