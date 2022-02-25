Revival of Barter System in South Asia

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Thursday has allowed the regulatory cover to barter trade agreements with Afghanistan and Iran by amending relevant provisions of Export Policy Order (EPO) 2020 and Import Policy Order (IPO) 2020. According to details, the summary was presented by the Ministry of Commerce, the ECC gave a nod while allowing the Ministry of Industries and Production to build strategic reserves of sugar to avoid price hikes in the future.

Currently, the South Asian region is passing through an unusual situation under which our neighboring state Iran is facing serious economic sanctions imposed by the United States and allies which restrict Iran’s formal trading with other nations, similarly, the Afghanistan banking system is also nonfunctional due to the global sanctions against the Taliban interim government. Hence, Pakistan being a next-door trading nation could not trade routinely with Afghan merchants because of the national trade policies. Therefore, the Ministry of Commerce had devised a scheme to amend the Country’s export/import regimes to facilitate barter trade with Afghanistan and Iran.

Afghanistan is an important trading partner of Pakistan and bilateral trade of the two nations stands for about $ 5 billion annually, which has contracted to $1 billion during 2021, due to the pause after the Taliban’s takeover. According to the business leaders, Pakistan must look at a geo-economic angle instead of sticking to a geopolitical approach, to protect the national economy, as well as to support the people of Afghanistan to reduce the impact of the humanitarian crisis in the country. Pakistan has already set up several border markets on its border with Iran in recent months which will facilitate the barter trade. The ECC has asked the Ministry of Industries and Production to build strategic reserves of sugar to avoid price, hence there is also a need for storage of other essential commodities including wheat and flour to mitigate the shortfall of these items. According to analysts, Pakistan must secure its economic and financial interests through urgent appropriate measures until other nations grab the regional markets.