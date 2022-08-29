Revival of program a positive step: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme a positive development for the economy of Pakistan.

In a statement, he said restoration of the IMF programme ended the risk of economic default of Pakistan. “Thanks to Allah, Pakistan emerged successfully out of a difficult economic challenge,” he said, adding the IMF programme was a phase and destination of Pakistan was economic self-sufficiency. The PM said the restoration of the IMF programme would bring economic stability to the country. He praised Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and his team for the revival of the financial programme. Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to make the IMF programme the last one for Pakistan so that the country should never need it again. He said he was hopeful of the blessing of Allah Almighty that like the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the present government would also say good-bye to the IMF.

