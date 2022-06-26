Revival of the JCPOA and western plan

Iran and the European Union have agreed during a visit by the EU Foreign Policy Chief, Joseph Borrell to resume US-Iran indirect nuclear talks that were stalled since March. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the EU’s Josep Borrell announced the latest development during a news conference following an hours-long talk on Saturday. Iran’s Foreign Minister said that Iran wants to realize the full economic benefits that it was promised under the original deal. According to him, Iran will not agree to the terms which can impact Iran’s economic benefits. He hoped that the American side would this time realistically and fairly engage in committed and responsible acts towards reaching the final point of an agreement. Joseph Borrell welcomed the resumption of the talks, and noted that a restored nuclear deal would benefit the region and the world. He told Iranian authorities that he would like to return to Iran in the future, when US sanctions are lifted, to further discuss the high potential of expanding trade and energy ties between Iran and the EU. According to him, the future talks will be aimed at resolving the last outstanding issues that was revocation of terror designation of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by US government.

The US-Iran indirect talks for the revival of 2015 Iran nuclear deal were stalled since March on the issue of revocation of FTO designation of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps by the United States but US authorities did not agree to it whilst stating that IRGC designation was not made in connection with Iran’s nuclear activities. Later, Iran-IAEA temporary arrangements regarding continuation of monitoring of Iran’s nuclear sites expired and Iranian government not only took down 27 monitoring cameras of the IAEA that were subject to the JCPOA, but also began installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites. The US and its European allies including France, Germany and the United Kingdom moved a resolution at the board of the IAEA to censure Iran over its nuclear advances, which went through successfully and widened the gap between the two sides .

Interestingly, the war in Ukraine and US-Russia rivalry has changed the geopolitical dynamics of the world and Russian challenge has compelled western nations to mould their stance towards their longstanding oil producing rivals such as Iran and Venezuela to satisfy energy needs of European nations. Besides the west’s quest for normalisation of relations, Iranian side has also expressed its willingness for engagement with western nations to boost its oil trade with the West. At the same time, Iran intensified its pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency and the west by speeding up its nuclear advances including enrichment of uranium up to 60%, it also took down monitoring cameras of the nuclear regulator at its important nuclear sites.

According to experts, the current global geopolitical environmental and worsening economic and energy crises hit heavily to the western economies besides creating domestic challenges for the governments including the Biden administration, which expects serious backlash in forthcoming mid term elections. Therefore, western nations are ready to give some concessions to Iran to reduce their energy shortage along with fulfillment of their political and diplomatic goals.