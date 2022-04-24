Revival of US-Japan alliance

According to the media, the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, and United States Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel had demonstrated the two nations’ solid alliance, and muscles display through their joint tour of the iconic US Navy Nuclear powered aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln on the eve of its training session in waters near Japan in the recent days. While talking to the reporters, Japan’s Foreign Minister said that the vessel’s activities in the region embody a resolution of the United States to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where security concerns have been growing over activities by China and North Korea.

While American Ambassador was of the view that aggressors in the region are acting in bad faith and threatening peace and stability.

Japan a great power and world leader in various spheres of science and technology had dropped its military ambitions after World War II and fully focused on nation-building, human development, and economic recovery in the post-world war era. Japan never sorted aggressive military doctrine against any foreign nation despite having territorial disputes with Beijing, Pyongyang, Seoul, and Moscow. Historically, Japan had been supporting United States’ China containment strategy but had never been involved in a clash with Beijing besides having a territorial dispute with China regarding Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Tokyo disbanded the Japanese imperial army in 1947, while it always relied on the United States’ security guarantees concerning Japan’s genuine security needs in the case of any foreign aggression. Recently, both Japan and the US agreed to set up an attack base along with the Nansei Islands in the country’s southwest to deter any potential threat from China in the future. According to reports, both allies are working to build partnerships with regional states and independent Islands to strengthen their military capabilities against Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Analysts perceive the deployment of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the Sea of Japan as a reactivation of the US-Japan alliance and motivation of the Japanese government and the public, in the face of the growing threat of US-China confrontation in the region.