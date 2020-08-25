Rich countries race to lock down vaccine doses

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: It’s increasingly clear that a minority of the global population — likely only a tiny sliver — will be able to obtain a vaccine in the near term, Axios’ Dave Lawler writes.

Driving the news: 172 countries — but not China or the U.S. — have submitted “expressions of interest” in the COVAX initiative, which aims to distribute vaccines globally according to need, rather than wealth.

The Chinese government revealed it began an experimental program in late July to vaccinate high-risk groups.

President Trump is reportedly anxious to announce similar emergency authorizations soon.

The Trump administration has compared its approach to that of an airplane passenger securing their oxygen mask before helping others, Thomas Bollyky and Chad Bown write in Foreign Affairs.

“The major difference, of course, is that airplane oxygen masks do not drop only in first class,” they write.

The U.K. has also purchased a first-class ticket — 340 total million doses for a population of 67 million.

That may sound excessive, but the U.K. has (like the U.S.) hedged its bets between several vaccine candidates, most of which require two shots.

And while the EU has led calls for equitable global distribution, the bloc has simultaneously secured hundreds of millions of doses for its members.

Japan has placed large purchase orders, as have countries like Indonesia and Brazil that have less cash to spend but are wary of being left out. Courtesy: (axios)