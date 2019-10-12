Rich tribute paid to legend Pashto actor Badar Munir

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Rich tribute paid to legend Pashto actor (late) Badar Munir for his best performances in showbiz industry which he played for revival of Pashto culture, language and custom and tradition.

In this regard, a function was organized in the auditorium hall of Mardan press Club by Al Badar Munir Foundation to celebrate 11th death anniversary of (late) legend Pashto act Badar Munir.

Prominent Pashto actors and singers including Jameel Babar, Aman Khan, Singer Khiyal Muhammad, Anwar Khiyal, Khudai Khidmatgar Dr Muhammad Yousaf, president of Badar Munir Foundation Javed Yousafzai and lots of other people related to showbiz industry attended the function.

Prominent among the participants who spoke on the occasion, threw lights on the life of Badar Munir. They said that Badar Munir was founder actor of Pashto films industry as he performed very excellent acting in various films.

They demanded of the government to establish academy after the name of Badar Munir as actors and singers were playing very prominent role in promotion of Pashto language, culture and tradition.

The Pashto showbiz industry is on decline owing to negligence on the part of stakeholders concerned that is why the government should take steps for its revival and progress.