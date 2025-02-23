Rickshaw surge: Affordable transport or traffic problem

KABUL (TOLOnews): The rapid increase in rickshaws in Herat city has become a major traffic problem, creating significant challenges for residents.

Locals say many rickshaw drivers ignore traffic laws, leading to disorder, congestion, and frequent accidents.

Bismillah, a Herat resident, stated: “Rickshaws have disrupted city traffic, and many people are complaining about the situation. More than 50,000 rickshaws are operating in the city, far exceeding Herat’s capacity. We demand that authorities regulate their uncontrolled growth.”

Faisal, a resident, said: “Rickshaws damage other vehicles and even endanger lives. Several times, rickshaws have crashed into my car.”

Nisar Ahmad expressed frustration over the lack of regulation: “Herat cannot handle this many rickshaws. Every day, 100 to 150 new rickshaws are added, yet no authority is taking serious action to control them.”

According to Herat’s Traffic Management, around 50,000 rickshaws are currently operating in the city, but only 5,000 are officially registered.

Ghulam Nabi Farkhi, deputy head of Herat Traffic Management, stated: “When Herat’s roads were originally built, there were only 2,000 vehicles. Now, there are over 300,000, including cars, rickshaws, and motorcycles.”

The Herat Traffic Police emphasized that with the rising number of vehicles, especially rickshaws, there is a pressing need to expand the city’s roads.

Sayed Ashraf Sadat, a civil society activist, criticized the situation: “The presence of 50,000 rickshaws in Herat has created massive disorder, causing major problems for the people. While affordable transportation is essential, proper management of these vehicles is also necessary.”

Herat, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, has seen a dramatic rise in rickshaws in recent years. While they provide low-cost transport, their poor regulation has turned them into a serious urban challenge.

Residents have urged the traffic department to implement strict measures to prevent further congestion and disorder on Herat’s main roads.