Rijeka: Croatia’s coastal gem, rich in history, hidden wonders

Özge Sengelen

Rijeka, meaning “river” in Croatian, is a captivating port city on the Adriatic coast, inviting you on a journey through time with its rich history and multicultural tapestry. As Croatia’s third-largest city and home to its most significant port, Rijeka has been a coveted prize throughout history, bearing the marks of various communities, including Italian, Hungarian and Croatian cultures and even experiencing Ottoman incursions.

Today, Rijeka is the largest port in the Kvarner Bay, an inlet of the Adriatic Sea, just two hours from Croatia’s capital, Zagreb. With its historical significance, stunning architecture and strategic location, Rijeka promises an unforgettable experience for anyone visiting Croatia.

Architectural marvels

Capuchin Church of Our Lady of Lourdes: Upon entering the city, you’ll be greeted by the neo-Gothic Capuchin Church, built in the early 1900s. Legend has it that the upper floor of the church remained unfinished due to financial difficulties. Funds were later collected in the name of a supposed saint, allowing for its completion. However, the truth was eventually revealed, leading to the “saint’s” prosecution for fraud.

Saint Vitus Cathedral: Construction of the Rijeka Cathedral, also known as Saint Vitus Cathedral, began in 1638 in the heart of old Rijeka. Taking over a century to complete, it was finally finished in 1744. This cathedral holds a dramatic history, including a cannonball embedded in its wall that ties into a local legend. During the Napoleonic Wars, a Croatian girl named Karolina bravely implored British soldiers to cease fire during an attack. Her beauty so moved the British officers that they halted their assault, saving many lives. You’ll find Karolina’s name echoed throughout the city, a testament to this heroic tale. Housing numerous Baroque artworks, the cathedral is truly at the heart of the city.

Church of St. Nicholas: As you turn toward the port, you’ll encounter an Orthodox church that embodies Balkan resilience. In stark contrast to the city’s opulent buildings, the simple St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church has an intriguing story. Serbs, who once constituted a significant portion of the city’s population, persistently demanded a church. Exasperated by their insistence, the governor reportedly threw a stone into the sea and challenged them, “Go on, build your church here!” Embodying the notorious Balkan stubbornness, the Serbs filled the coastline and built their church precisely on that spot.

Church of St. Nicholas in Rijeka, Croatia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Gradski Toranj (City Tower): Walking along Rijeka’s famous Korzo Street, you’ll come across this yellow clock tower, a prominent symbol of the city. Uniquely positioned amid other buildings, it is a gateway to Ivan Kobler Square. This tower, a passage to ancient Roman ruins, is truly worth seeing and photographing.

Cultural hubs

Computer Museum Peek & Poke: Computer Museum Peek & Poke boasts a fascinating two-story computer museum that promises an unforgettable experience. Here, you’ll find a collection of historic computers, printers and gaming consoles. It’s a particularly engaging stop for families with children, offering insights into the evolution of technology.

Historic National Theater: Beyond its identity as a port city, Rijeka emerges as a significant historical and cultural center of Croatia. The historic theater building, home to exciting shows and stage performances, is arguably one of the city’s most architecturally stunning and must-see structures. You might even catch a magnificent performance during your visit. The Croatian National Theatre Building, built in a magnificent Baroque style by Austrian architects Fellner and Helmer, opened in 1885 and was notably one of the first places in Europe to use electric light bulbs.

Urban exploration

Korzo Street, the bustling main shopping street and the beating heart of Rijeka, is also home to wonderful cafes and restaurants offering delightful culinary experiences. Strolling along this historic cobblestone street, you’ll soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the city.

Rijeka’s Ornate Buildings: The ornate and colorful buildings, showcasing the Balkans’ love for grandeur, certainly deserve a spot on the list of famous landmarks. The Ploech Building, adorned with intricate sculptures and the Modello Palace (Palača Modello), an architectural masterpiece by Austrian architects located across from Kazalisni Park, are just a couple of the magnificent structures perfect for a photo opportunity.

Looking up from the confluence of the canal and the river, you’ll spot Trsat Castle perched on a hill, another worthy addition to your itinerary. Inside the castle, you can enjoy your time exploring St. Mary’s Church with its important icons, the Franciscan Monastery, various parks, restaurants and cafes, an exhibition hall and sports fields.

Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Leaning Tower in Rijeka city, Croatia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Walking along the canal will lead you to the square where the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Leaning Tower are located, allowing you to trace Rijeka’s historical footprints.

Rijeka’s beaches

Don’t forget that Rijeka offers numerous beaches close by where you can enjoy the summer sun.

Kantrida beach: Located about 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) southwest of the city center.

Kantrida beach in Rijeka, Croatia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sablicevo beach: Situated in Kvarner Bay, it is known for its fine pebbles and clean water.

Javna beach: While not ideal for families with children due to its high and steep rocky cliffs, it offers breathtaking sunsets.

Kostrena beach: Located northwest of Rijeka, it has been awarded the prestigious “Blue Flag” for its quality.

Ploce beach: A popular choice for families with children.

These are just a few excellent beaches where you can bask in the Adriatic’s refreshing waters.

In Rijeka, with every step, you’ll touch a different era and around every corner, you’ll encounter another culture. Start your mornings on Korzo Street with the aroma of fresh coffee, and in the evenings, listen to the whispers of the past as the sun sets in fiery hues by the sea.