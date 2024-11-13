Ringleader among four terrorists killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kech District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“On night 12/13 November 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation and after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a High Value Target, Terrorist ringleader Sana @ Baru were killed.” the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, Sana alias Baru was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on November 6, the Security forces killed six khawarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Dosali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly one khawarji named Ahmed Shah alias Intizar was killed.

“In another IBO, movement of group of khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Khamrang, South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij were gunned down, while three khwarij got injured,” the ISPR said.