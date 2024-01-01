Riots rock Lisbon after police shoot dead black man

LISBON (AFP): Portuguese authorities on Wednesday said they had arrested three people after a second night of violence in Lisbon unleashed by police shooting dead a black man.

Young rioters from poorer neighborhoods sparked unrest, Portuguese media said, in a rare spike in violence in the southern European country.

Police reported three arrests and around 60 incidents in and around Lisbon, with two officers injured by stones and two other people stabbed without serious wounds.

Two police vehicles were damaged while two buses and nine other vehicles were burned, the force added in a statement.

The violence erupted after police shot dead Odair Moniz, a 43-year-old man from Cape Verde, overnight Sunday to Monday.

Police said he tried to flee and attacked their officers with a bladed weapon. Anti-racism organization SOS Racisme questioned the official version of events, connecting the death with other cases of “police brutality.”