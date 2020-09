Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died at 78, reports AP’s Joseph White.

Among the legends he coached: Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and Allen Iverson.

Courtesy: (axios)