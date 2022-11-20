‘Rise in terrorism’: Rabbani calls for joint parliament session on Chaman border attack

ISLAMABAD (INP): The PPP Senator, Raza Rabbani, Sunday called for a joint parliament session to hold a briefing on last week’s terrorist attack at the Pak-Afghan border crossing in Chaman that martyred a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier and injured another two.

The trade activities and other cross-border movements were halted under the border closure after unidentified armed men opened fire on the Pakistani security troops from inside Afghanistan, martyring an FC soldier and injuring two others on November 13.

“Armed men from Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistan security forces personnel at the Friendship Gate,” he said while sharing the details about a flag meeting between the authorities from the two sides.

The senator further stated that a rise in terrorist activities in KP and Balochistan has been observed, while the progress in parleys with the banned outfit TTP remains unclear. He said that a special briefing should be given on the terrorist attack at the Friendship Gate and progress on talks with TTP should be shared.

He also called for a briefing on the increase in terrorist activities in the two provinces and said that amendments in the rules for the appointment of the chairman and the reformation of the parliamentary committee of national security should be notified.

Rabbani said that the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman will remain closed for an indefinite period.

Related