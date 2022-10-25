Rishi Sunak issues plea for stability and unity

LONDON (Agencies): Rishi Sunak, the next UK prime minister within hours, has issued a plea for unity in the face of a “profound economic challenge”. He won the Tory leadership contest after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough backing from MPs. In his first speech, Mr Sunak said bringing his party and the UK together would be his “utmost priority”.

Mr Sunak, 42, will be the UK’s first British Asian prime minister and the youngest for more than 200 years. Mr Sunak – a practising Hindu – is expected to take office later this morning after being formally appointed by the King. He replaces Liz Truss, following her resignation just 45 days into her tumultuous premiership last week. After chairing her final cabinet meeting at 09:00 BST, the outgoing prime minister will make a statement outside No 10 before travelling to Buckingham Palace for her final audience with the King.

This will be followed by Mr Sunak’s first audience with the monarch, during which he will be invited to form a government. He will then travel to Downing Street to make a statement at about 11:35, before entering No 10. President Joe Biden has said he plans to call Mr Sunak to “offer his congratulations” after his meeting with the King, the White House Press Secretary said.

Mr Sunak takes office as the third Conservative prime minister since the party won the last general election in 2019 – prompting Labour to lead calls for an early general election as a result. The former chancellor said the Conservative Party, trailing Labour in the polls by huge margins, was facing an “existential threat”, but could win the next election by uniting.

Three MPs in the room told PA Media news agency Mr Sunak’s message to the party was “unite or die”, as they focus on delivering on the public’s priorities during a cost of living crisis. Later, in a TV address that lasted less than two minutes, Mr Sunak promised to serve with “integrity” and thanked outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss for leading the country during “exceptionally difficult circumstances”.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” he said. “We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

