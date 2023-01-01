Rising crimes and Sheriff’s Agitprop

Islamabad police have decided to improve the data sharing mechanism among all divisions in order to effectively curb crime and activities of anti-social elements.

According to the details, Police high-ups decided to use modern technical resources to improve further the investigation, coordination, and data-sharing strategy at the departmental level. The IGP directed all police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional and responsible attitudes to reduce people’s suffering.



Islamabad Capital Police is a highly-trained, disciplined, and well-resourced Law Enforce Department in the country. It enjoys tremendous incentives and immunities because of its unique access to power corridors, dealing with delicate parliamentarians’ security and ambassadorial assignments in the national capital.

However, despite the availability of optimum resources including a safe-city surveillance system, mobile tracking, call records, and citizenry data along with forensic experts and centralized control in a limited territory.



The Police Department could not come up to the expectations of the public as well as the rulers because the lives, property, and respect of the masses are not secured in the national Capital, robbers are roaming freely in the posh areas of Islamabad while theft, kidnappings, rape, and robberies are common in the model city.

Unfortunately, a majority of Police Investigators are not used to modern investigative techniques and are still stuck to old methods of crime scene recording and preservation, witness inquiry, and statement illustration as well as delayed and lengthy prosecution of the cases that ultimately benefit the criminals and hurt essentials of justice.



The Police deal with crime as a source of income because investigators receive bribes from both accused and complainants and try to satisfy both parties through vague, inconclusive, and delayed investigations. At the same time, bribes and corruption start from the early stage of filing an FIR to case registration, inquiry, accused apprehension to interrogation as well as court proceedings, thus, every step forward comes with higher bribes rates ranging from 5000 to hundred thousand.



In fact, no modern-day training, service reforms, and incentives had ever changed the behavior of Police officials over the past decades because of no implementation of the law and the lack of accountability in the force. Awfully, the most privileged and resource-rich Islamabad Police is, currently mourning its resource depletion and inadequacy what else could be asked about the rest of the LEAs in the country?



According to experts, the performance of the Security and Intelligence apparatuses and judiciary is not up to par, as those mechanisms could not prove their worth against current-day organized crimes, terrorism, and growing white-collar offenses in the country. Presently, resistance to lodging an FIR, misrepresentation of cases and crimes, bogus achievements diary, and institutional corruption are the major problems of the police force in the country. However, the bureaucrats are well versed in the tact of pointing out the government’s shortcomings instead of accepting their institutional drawbacks and weaknesses.



In fact, there is a dire need for joint oversight mechanisms of civil society, Police Highups, and public representatives over Police at the District and Provincial levels to keep a check and cross-examine the self-claimed performance of Police departments that failed to implement the law and provide security. After all, no reforms can bring change in Police Department until and unless Police officials change themselves in a good faith.